Westlife singer Mark Feehily announces secret engagement

Westlife singer Mark Feehily has shared the lovely news of his secret engagement! The 38-year-old singer made the exciting announcement on Friday morning by uploading a series of romantic photos to his Instagram feed, while on holiday in the Maldives. The first picture showed Mark's left hand resting on a table with a gold band on his engagement finger, and a ring box sitting on the table next to two glasses of Champagne. Another photo saw the newly engaged couple walking along the beach together, with their backs turned to the camera. A video also captured the magical getaway, with Mark flashing his ring at the end. Despite keeping the name of his new fiance underwraps, Mark captioned the post: "2019 has been so amazing to me so far and it’s only getting started! I wanted to be the first to say it… #engaged [love heart emoji]."

Fans have been very quick in offering their love and congratulations. One wrote: "Congratulations Mark. You deserve all the happiness xx." Another added: "Finally Mark you get your the one who will accompany you forever. Broken but I'm soooooo happy and glad from bottom of my heart for you," And a third said: "Westlife 2.0 era is just getting started."

Speaking to RTE about his fiance in 2017 and his preference to keep his life private, Mark said: "He's quite a private guy, he stays away from the limelight. He's a really fun guy but he's not in the music or entertainment scene but he doesn't like the red carpet." Speaking about his plans for marriage, Mark continued: "I'm a traditionalist at heart and it's always gonna be one of my dreams in the future to get married – but both of us are very laid back on that front. Sometimes people base everything on getting married but we're happy as we are at the moment with the way things are going. There's no pressure on that at the moment."

