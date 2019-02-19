Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo announces engagement to Mikey Hess Another wedding is on the way!

Congratulations are in order for Misha Nonoo and her partner Mikey Hess! The close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has confirmed her engagement to the millionaire oil heir. According to MailOnline, 32-year-old Mikey popped the question during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas for Valentine's Day. "Thank you for making all my dreams come true, Misha Nonoo," the elated groom-to-be reportedly wrote. "I am so in love with you, and I feel so lucky I get to spend the rest of my life with you right beside me."

Misha Nonoo is engaged to Mikey Hess

The couple made their romance official at the royal wedding in May, with Mikey accompanying Misha at the service. The fashion designer, who is believed to be Harry and Meghan's matchmaker, was previously married to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes. The former couple married in 2012, but they are believed to have parted ways in 2016. Alexander, who is now dating tennis star Maria Sharapova, reportedly became friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton.

New-York based designer Misha is the daughter of an Iraqi businessman and English mother, and she moved to London with her family at the age of 11. Elsewhere, Misha has another reason to celebrate as she is expected to be one of the 15 guests invited to Meghan's baby shower, which is being held at The Mark hotel in New York on Tuesday. Over the years, the Duchess has shown her support to Misha by wearing her designs on several occasions. In 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan stepped out in a white button-up shirt by Misha – the outing was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their debut at a public event as a couple.

