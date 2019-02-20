Look back at Hugh Jackman's wedding and marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness The Greatest Showman actor has been married since 1996

They have one of the most-enduring marriages in Hollywood, and almost 23 years on, Hugh Jackman appears just as smitten with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness as the day they met. The Greatest Showman actor, who is performing at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, often shares loving messages to his wife on social media, and is so besotted he even has a hashtag dedicated to his wife - #mydebs. Take a look back at the couple's relationship, from their on-set meeting to the secret of their happy marriage…

How did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness meet?

Hugh met Deborra while on the set of Australian drama Corelli in 1995. The actor said he knew within two weeks that they would be together for the rest of their lives, and proposed just four months later.

MORE: Hugh Jackman pays tribute to wife on 22nd wedding anniversary

When did Hugh Jackman get married?

The couple tied the knot on 11 April 1996, and Hugh shared a throwback photo from their wedding on Instagram to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2018. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder white gown and statement choker necklace, while Hugh opted for a sharp white suit for the special occasion. Hugh and Deborra have since adopted two children together – Oscar, who was born in 2000, and Ava, born in 2005.

What has Hugh Jackman said about his wife Deborra-Lee Furness?

Hugh often praises his wife in interviews, and has spoken about how lucky he feels to have met her before his successful film and TV career began. "I really think it helps that we were together before any of that," he said on the Today Show in 2018. "So we've been on this unbelievable journey, places we never thought we'd go to and we've done it together."

STORY: Hugh Jackman reveals the secret to a happy marriage

The couple have also established some rules to always ensure their marriage stays strong, including never spending more than two weeks apart, and never going to sleep on an argument. "I think relationships, you gotta be yourself, even the bits you don't love, the bits you're embarrassed about or things you did wrong. If you're in a situation where you can be yourself and really be honest, that’s a good start," Hugh said.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.