Look back at Peter Andre's wedding to Emily MacDonagh The Mysterious Girl singer married Emily in 2015

Peter Andre turns 46 on Wednesday, and there's one person who will ensure it's a special celebration – his wife Emily MacDonagh. The couple have been married for nearly four years and are parents to daughter Amelia, five, and son Theodore, two, and Peter often openly praises his doctor wife in interviews and on social media. In honour of his special day, look back at Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's wedding day and secrets to their happy marriage…

When did Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh get married?

Peter Andre married Emily MacDonagh on 11 July 2015, after a three-year relationship. The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father, and went public with their romance two years later. The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in summer 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

Where was Peter Andre's wedding?

The singer tied the knot at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, a place he admitted he fell in love with straight away, as soon as he saw it. However, the wedding venue has since gone into liquidation, leaving several couples without a venue or their money back.

What was Emily MacDonagh's wedding dress like?

Emily wore a stunning wedding dress from Sassi Holford, crafted from finest Italian silk Mikado, with French lace appliqued inside each box pleat of the skirt. The beautiful bride was able to change her look during the day, wearing a long sleeve jacket and cathedral veil for the day, before swapping for a delicate cap sleeve jacket with an organza ribbon sash for the evening.

What has Peter Andre said about his marriage?

Peter regularly praises Emily for the way she balances busy family life with her medical career, and has said he likes to surprise his wife to keep the magic alive in their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! in June 2018, Peter revealed the most romantic thing he had ever done for Emily – surprising her with a trip to Venice. "I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing," he revealed. "It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

