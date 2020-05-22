The Last Dance: Michael Jordan's wife and his complex love life The former basketball player's wife doesn't appear throughout the Netflix series - but why?

The Last Dance has taken the lull out of lockdown and given us all reason to live. Alongside Normal People, the 10-part documentary featuring basketball player Michael Jordan has been keeping the world entertained with the story of basketball team Chicago Bulls during Michael's record-breaking sporting career, but neither his first or second wife appear in the series after director Jason Hehir said he "wasn't interested in the opinion of any wife or kids". So, who are they?

Who is Michael Jordan's wife?

Michael's wife Yvette showed off her engagement ring in 2015

Michael Jordan is currently married to 41-year-old Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto (16 years Michael's junior), who he met one year after divorcing from his ex-wife Juanita. Michael and Yvette moved in together in 2009 and got engaged two years later. In 2013, Yvette and Michael eloped to tie the knot in Florida, with a ceremony rumoured to have cost more than £8million and guests including Tiger Woods, Usher and Robin Thicke. One year later and Yvette and Michael welcomed identical twin daughters Ysabel and Victoria. The couple are still together, though they keep their lives as private as possible.

Who is Michael Jordan's ex-wife?

Michael and ex-wife Juanita walked the red carpet in 2000

Michael Jordan met his first wife Juanita Vanoy, a model and loan officer, after a Bulls game in 1985. In 1992, Juanita appeared in an interview explaining how a mutual friend had introduced them to one another. According to the Washington Post, Michael proposed to Juanita on New Year's Eve in 1987 after two years of dating, and the pair went on to tie the knot in 1989 in Las Vegas, a year after they had welcomed their first son Jeffrey Jordan. Their second son Marcus was born in 1990, and their daughter Jasmine in 1992, but after 17 years of marriage, Michael and Juanita went their separate ways. People reported that Juanita filed for divorce in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences, but she withdrew her application a month later as the couple made a final attempt to stay together. Nonetheless, four years later in 2006, Michael and Juanita came to a mutual decision to split. Juanita is believed to have received £138million in the divorce settlement.

