Peter Andre's daughter Princess, 16, models unexpected glittering ring in romantic photo

Princess Andre, who has been dating her boyfriend for almost a year, marked Valentine's Day by modelling a stunning engagement ring.

Peter Andre's daughter rocked a baby pink and red romantic-themed manicure as she showed off a heart-shaped rock with a twisted band on her ring finger. It accompanied another similar silver and cubic zirconia ring on her index finger, both of which come from her collection Sparkle by Princess Andre with Luxe Jewellery.

"How cute are these rings for Valentine's," she captioned the post on her Instagram Stories.

The 16-year-old will likely be celebrating the romantic holiday with her boyfriend, whom she has deliberately kept out of the public eye to protect his privacy.

However, Princess has shared snippets of their blossoming relationship, including a few loved-up photos on Instagram. Back in May, the teen revealed her partner had already been introduced to her famous family, as he joined her at her half-brother Harvey's 21st birthday and mum Katie Price's 45th birthday celebration.

Peter has been open about his thoughts about his daughter dating, relatably admitting he was "stressing" over the situation. The Mysterious Girl singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja inspired the launch of the medical health clinic, Jorja Emerson Centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."

Peter also shares son Junior, 18, with his ex-wife Katie Price, as well as two younger kids Amelia and Theo with his pregnant wife Emily. He said he had his whole family in mind when enforcing "strict rules" about sleepovers.

"My rules in my house are very straightforward. Everyone knows them, it's not even a question. With boyfriends or girlfriends, it's downstairs, doors are open and it's daytime. Down the line if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs," he told the MailOnline to help launch On the Beach's Summer Sun Report.

Princess' jewellery venture is one of the first steps towards her chosen career in fashion, alongside her modelling debut with PrettyLittleThing. Speaking about his daughter's plans following her GCSEs, doting father Peter exclusively told HELLO!: "Princess is going to college next year to do fashion so it all kind of makes sense and it's something she wants to do."

"Her exams are the most important things and give credit to her, she is revising every day, like three to four hours a day. I said to her 'Once this is over, you've only got this once, you're going to look back in years and say I gave it everything.'"

"All the brands that want to talk to her, that can come once she's 16," he swiftly added.

