Coronation Street star Sam Aston reveals details of his upcoming wedding Not long to wait!

Coronation Street star Sam Aston has shared details of his upcoming wedding – and there’s not long to wait! The actor, who plays Chesney Brown in the soap, proposed to his long-term girlfriend Briony Gardner back in 2017 – and now they are just weeks away from saying "I do".

The 25-year-old opened up about his imminent wedding in an interview with TV Times, where he was asked about his plans for the Easter weekend. But he said his upcoming nuptials have put a stop on any big plans. "I won't be doing anything too adventurous – I'm trying to save money and be good at the minute, because I'm getting married in May," Sam said.

Sam Aston will marry his fiancee Briony in May

He added: "Everything's happening at once, and I'm trying to eat well and stay off the beer – I want to look good for the photos!" Admitting that a "pint and a packet of crisps" is his vice rather than chocolate eggs, Sam said that he would buy an Easter egg for his bride-to-be, but joked: "But nothing too big – she needs to fit into her wedding dress!"

GALLERY: See the Coronation Street stars' wedding and engagement photos

Sam proposed to Briony at a charity golf event in 2017, after a five-year relationship. His proposal took place in front of 250 guests, including some of Sam’s Coronation Street co-stars, and Briony said her heart could "burst with happiness" in an Instagram post announcing the news.

The couple have been engaged since 2015

The long-term Coronation Street star is not the only member of the soap’s cast planning a wedding; Faye Brookes is currently preparing for her "epic" nuptials to Gareth Gates, while their former co-star Helen Flanagan is also set to marry her long-term boyfriend Scott Sinclair.

MORE: Coronation Street's real-life couples who found love on the soap

Meanwhile, Tina O’Brien – who plays Sarah-Louise Platt on the soap – recently married her partner Adam Crofts in a romantic New Year’s Eve ceremony attended by her soap family Jack P Shepherd, Helen Worth, and Lucy Fallon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.