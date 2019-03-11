Coronation Street's Faye Brookes talks 'epic' wedding plans with Gareth Gates This is going to be brilliant!

Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes has revealed she’s already busy planning her wedding to Gareth Gates, and says they’ll have a surprising guest conducting the ceremony – Holly Willoughby’s sister Kelly! The couple are best friends with Kelly after she worked as Gareth’s manager for several years at the beginning of his career, and she has agreed to play a special role in their big day.

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth’s godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we’d had a glass of champagne – said: ‘Let’s ask her.’ And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates are currently planning their wedding

Faye joked that they had taken inspiration from Chandler and Monica’s wedding in Friends when asking Kelly to get ordained, adding: "I was saying how I’d love it if one of our best friends married us, and Kelly’s like our ringleader. She’s our queen! She’ll make it funny because she’s hilarious, and so warm."

The 31-year-old also said she’s been using Pinterest to make plans for her wedding, which will take place in 2020. "Oh, I have been dreaming about this for so long that in my head I have so many ideas! Pinterest is my best friend right now. I’m on that thing every day. I’m like: 'Yep, love that!'" she said.

Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly is getting ordained to conduct the ceremony

Faye added: "I definitely would like a very epic kind of day. I’m only doing this once so I’m doing it right. Go big or go home! Gareth and I are very, very similar in that sense."

Gareth proposed to Faye in January, just four months after the couple temporarily parted ways. The pair reconciled within just a few weeks of announcing their separation, and the soap star insists that the split helped to make their relationship stronger.

