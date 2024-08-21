Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look madly in love as they recreate iconic wedding photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn't keep their hands off one another during their tour of Colombia, but there was one moment where they looked more in love than ever as they accidentally recreated an intimate wedding moment.

During their visit to Unidad Recreativa El Vallado, where they watched salsa and hip-hop performances, Prince Harry grabbed his wife's hand for an impromptu dance, twirling her around with a cheeky smile plastered on his face.

© Eric Charbonneau Harry and Meghan showed off their moves during their Colombia tour

They concluded their dance with a kiss, with Meghan grabbing her husband's face in the sweet PDA moment, which is rarely seen among royal couples.

Their outstretched arms and twirling movements were reminiscent of their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House in May 2018. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the newlywed couple were pictured spinning around the dance floor to the song Land Of 1,000 Dances by Wilson Pickett.

"I just really wanted the music to be fun – even our first dance," Meghan said, adding: "It was just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

At the time, she wore her backless, halterneck Stella McCartney second wedding dress alongside her bespoke Aquazzurra heels and wore her hair in a messy bun.

For her most recent appearance, she was also in bridal white, but this time it was a more relaxed ensemble made up of an ecru Juan De Dios hand-embroidered midi skirt, a white T-shirt and flat brown Stuart Weitzman sandals. Her hair was left loose in soft curls that tumbled past her shoulders.

Harry and Meghan's wedding confusion

© Getty The couple confused fans when they announced they had married privately days before their royal wedding



Prince Harry and Meghan got married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018, six months after announcing their engagement at Kensington Palace.

While 29 million people tuned in to watch the royal wedding, the couple dropped a bombshell when they said they secretly got married three days earlier in front of no guests.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said the Archbishop of Canterbury had carried out the wedding in their garden at Kensington Palace, and Harry interjected it was "just the three of us."

Clearing up the confusion, the Archbishop later said the televised wedding full of pomp and circumstance was the official wedding.

"I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding," he told La Repubblica.

"The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false.

"So you can make what you like about, but the legal wedding was on the Saturday."

Meghan's wedding dress

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a Givenchy wedding dress



Before stepping out in her Stella McCartney dress, Meghan had stunned crowds in her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress.

Kensington Palace released details of the design, stating: "True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist.

© WPA Pool The royal bride admitted she had a "clear vision" about what she wanted for her wedding dress

"The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity."

Meghan later explained she had a "very clear vision" when designing her dress, and praised Clare's work. "So what was amazing in working with Clare is that sometimes you'll find designers try to push you in a different direction, but she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring that to life for me.

"In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years."

