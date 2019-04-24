Why Meghan Markle's wedding dress had more impact than Kate Middleton's It was all down to one crucial factor

The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller has revealed why she thinks Meghan's minimalistic gown made such a big impression on the public. Speaking at the TIME 100 gala, where she was named one of the most influential people of the year, Clare said she thinks Instagram is to thank for increasing the attention Meghan's wedding dress received – something that wasn't as widely used when Prince William and Kate married in 2011.

"I had no idea how momentous it was going to be," the Givenchy designer said. "The last time there was a royal wedding there was no Instagram, really, or any of those huge social networks. So it really took me aback, actually."

Clare Waight Keller said Instagram boosted the attention Meghan's wedding dress received

Clare also said she felt the simple and elegant gown was not only perfectly suited to Meghan, but also very relevant and modern. "The idea of that purity was just really modern," Clare said. "I think it was right for now, and it was right for her."

The former creative director at Chloé was named as one of Time's most influential people earlier in April, with Hollywood actress Julianne Moore writing a tribute to the now iconic wedding dress she designed for the Duchess.

The social networking site wasn't widely used when William and Kate tied the knot

"Clare’s simple wedding gown for Meghan Markle was exactly that – a reflection of the lovely and modern young woman who just happens to be a 21st century process," Julianne wrote. "The world gasped when they saw that bride, and everyone wanted to know who had made that dress."

Although the Duchess – who is set to welcome her royal baby any day – didn’t contribute to the Time feature, she did pay tribute to her wedding dress designer during a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December, where she presented Clare with the Womenswear Designer of the Year award. "I feel especially proud to announce tonight’s winner who, yes, is a British designer leading on the global stage with vision and creativity but also with incredible kindness, which is why when I met her for the first time 11 months ago, I knew that we'd be working very closely together. The winner this evening is Clare Waight Keller," the Duchess said.

