Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer just received another huge honour It’s been a big year for Clare Waight Keller!

What a year it’s been for Clare Waight Keller! Not only did she get to work with the Duchess of Sussex on designing her dream wedding dress, setting trends among future brides in the process, but she’s just received another huge accolade. The Givenchy artistic director has been named one of the most influential people of the year in the Time 100 list.

Clare joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Sandra Oh on the list, and was praised by Hollywood actress Julianne Moore for the iconic gown she had created for Meghan on her wedding day.

Meghan's wedding dress designer has been named one of the most influential people of the year

"Clare’s simple wedding gown for Meghan Markle was exactly that – a reflection of the lovely and modern young woman who just happens to be a 21st century process," Julianne wrote. "The world gasped when they saw that bride, and everyone wanted to know who had made that dress."

GALLERY: Meghan's best moments in Givenchy

Although the Duchess – who is set to welcome her royal baby any day – didn’t contribute to the Time feature, she did pay tribute to her wedding dress designer during a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December, where she presented Clare with the Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

The Duchess presented Clare with another award in December

“I feel especially proud to announce tonight’s winner who, yes, is a British designer leading on the global stage with vision and creativity but also with incredible kindness, which is why when I met her for the first time 11 months ago, I knew that we'd be working very closely together. The winner this evening is Clare Waight Keller," the Duchess said.

STORY: How you can visit Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding venue this spring

Meghan has worn Clare’s designs on several occasions since the royal wedding, including for her first joint engagement with the Queen in June, and of course, to present at the Fashion Awards, where she showcased her baby bump in a gorgeous velvet gown.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.