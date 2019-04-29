How to create the ultimate Game of Thrones themed wedding Thankfully nothing like the Red Wedding!

Game of Thrones may soon be coming to an end, but there’s no doubt it will leave a lasting legacy with its millions of devoted fans around the world. And one way die-hard fans are ensuring GoT lives on is by incorporating the hit series into their weddings. Whether it’s going all out by dressing up in costume or just hinting to the theme through a clever choice of colour palette or accessories, there’s no shortage of ways you can host the ultimate Game of Thrones wedding. Linzi Barford from The Unconventional Wedding Festival shares her top tips…

Invest in great props

Cabbage Patch Bakery's Game of Thrones wedding cake

You know what they say. Go big or go home. The same is true of props, especially if they are to depict something like a much-loved TV series or book. Props are a fantastic way to really make an impact. It could be an ancient castle for your venue or a replica of the show’s famous throne of swords. Props are a chance to get creative, show your imagination and really wow your guests.

Consider colour palettes

Incorporate GoT influences into your decor

(Photo: Andy Douglas Photography/ Styling: That Black & White Cat Weddings)

Think carefully about what colours spring to mind for you when it comes to GoT. Is it monochrome? Or perhaps it’s more of a rich colour palette containing reds and golds? There are plenty of ways to weave your chosen colors into the big day, whether it’s in the bridesmaids dresses, the flowers, or even the cutlery and glassware. The world’s your oyster!

Think of your outfit

Make an impression in a GoT-themed ensemble (Photo: Vicky Clayson Photography)

While you may be set on the idea of having a magnificent white dress, there are plenty of ways to add a few stylish GoT elements to your outfit as a whole. Consider investing in a gold, silver or gothic style head band, or in a stylish GoT styled cape with intricate detail. These will definitely make an impression with your guests and will look great in wedding photos.

Don't forget the small things

Get creative with wedding stationery and details

(Photo: Andy Douglas Photography/ Styling: That Black & White Cat Weddings)

It can be so easy to get caught up in planning the big things for a wedding that sometimes the smaller things can get left behind. Make sure this isn’t the case by putting some thought into the finer details. These details are a great chance to get creative, for example, have your stationer create a GoT themed Order of Service or menu for your guests, invest in custom made wedding shoes that reflect your favourite moment in the series or have fun creating your very own GoT themed cocktail for guests to enjoy on arrival. So there we have it. Our top tips on how to create a style GoT themed wedding. There’s only one question left - which house are you?

For more Game of Thrones wedding inspiration visit the Fantasy wedding showcase at The Unconventional Wedding Festival, which is being held at Stanford Hall, near Lutterworth, Leicesetershire on 11-12 May 2019. Tickets are available here.