Pippa Middleton's wedding florist shares your ultimate guide to choosing your wedding flowers Add a royal-approved touch to your big day

Flowers are a big part of your wedding day décor, helping to set the scene for your nuptials and add the perfect finishing touches to your day. But how do you know what flowers to choose? And how can you incorporate the most beautiful blooms into your wedding without blowing your budget? Lavender Green Flowers, the florists chosen by both Pippa Middleton and the Countess of Wessex for their weddings, share their top tips…

What is the most important thing to consider when choosing your wedding flowers?

Seasonality – whatever flowers are in season when you get married, use! You’ll get the best quality this way. Rather than hoping for Peonies in winter, look at alternative options like Kloon Ranunculi that still have that beautiful blousy feel, for example.

The venue - avoid clashes in colour and style. Look at the carpets, wallpaper, curtains etc, and think if your colour way will work within it. Be sympathetic to the surroundings.

Sentimental value – are there any flowers that mean a lot to you or someone close to you? Find a way of incorporating it.

Fragrance – is this important to you? Have a think about what fragrances you like – Tuberose, Jasmine, Garden Roses and herbs like Rosemary, Lemon Thyme and Mint are all great choices in creating a memorable fragrance for your special day.

What are some key trends we can expect to see in 2019?

Aisle décor - continuous meadow runners leading into a ‘growing’ arch of flowers, tall clusters of Pampas grasses, textiles and carpets for a boho wedding or lined with lanterns and candles in a Church. It is a joy for us that couples are now wanting more emphasis on creating real WOW moments for this element of the Ceremony.

Gateways to the aisle - framing that moment for the bride and her father at the start of the aisle. Wrought iron gates draped in loose foliage, rustic doors with climbing flowers or a simple set of tall pedestal designs, all create a special moment when all eyes are focussed on this entrance, marking the first steps of the ceremony. These designs works really nicely for smaller weddings as it creates a more intimate atmosphere.

Stone and earthenware containers and vases – these give a more natural feel, rustic but elegant and chic.

How can couples cut costs on their wedding flowers without sacrificing style?

Using seasonal flowers and the best possible product at the best possible time. Think about how much greenery you would like in your designs. Generally speaking, foliage brings down the costs, and with so many different variations available it is a great way of adding texture and a more natural feel to your wedding flowers.

What are some of your favourite flowers for each season?

Winter – Anemones, Ranunculus, Asparagus Ferns in festive colours like copper and gold, Hellebores

Spring – Paperwhites, Narcissi, Tulips, Cosmos

Summer – Scabious, Nigella, Peonies, Garden Roses

Autumn – Dahlias, Autumnal Foliages, Berries

What is the one thing you like to include in all of your wedding flowers? Do you have a signature touch?

At Lavender Green Flowers, all our consultations start by sketching the bride in her dress, designing the bouquet first, based on the style of the dress, the flowers that are in season and relevant colour ways or themes. We also ask our couples to think of five key buzz words about how they want their wedding to feel. It is relatively easy to make something look a certain way – but creating an atmosphere is a skill. Whether these words are elegant, chic and simple or rustic, fun and informal – we create their floral designs to reflect these words.

Flower arches and flower walls have become hugely popular in recent years - what do you think will be the next big thing in wedding flowers?

It’s always about creating those photo moments, the ones that will provide the backdrop to the photographs that will be on your mantlepiece for the rest of your life.

Foliage walls - lashing of palms and grasses – sometimes with neon or wooden signs entwined within it.

Bespoke shapes – using metal art as the mechanics behind – arches, moon arches, letters, trees, shapes, etc – covered in your choice or flowers!

Floating aerial designs – the beautiful foliage chandeliers we’ve seen over the last few years but now created to feel as if they are floating over your head – seemingly with no wires/mechanics in place.

