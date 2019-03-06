Poundland follows the success of *that* £1 engagement ring with chic wedding decorations What a way to cut costs on your big day

Poundland may not be the first place that springs to mind when you're looking for wedding inspiration, but it could actually help you to cut costs on your nuptials after launching a new wedding range of stylish decorations and accessories – and no one would ever guess where they're from.

The collection features everything from confetti and on-trend hanging pom poms to faux floral posies and place name holders to adorn your tables. There are some pieces that are ideal for pre-wedding celebrations too, including metallic balloons and a 'Miss to Mrs' metallic banner that is a budget-friendly way to decorate your hen party venue.

Poundland has launched a new wedding range

"Our wedding range offers a one-stop-shop for brides and grooms wanting to create the perfect day to remember, but without a huge bill once the honeymoon is over," a Poundland spokesperson said. "Weddings historically cost thousands of pounds, but we are seeing a shift with couples wanting to spend less and save more. We are offering customers more choice and quality for their wedding day without having to compromise on any of the flourishes that make the day special and memorable."

The launch of the wedding range comes just weeks after Poundland released its own £1 engagement ring – a placeholder ring which sold to 20,000 customers in just seven days, with Loose Women star Stacey Solomon even admitting she would accept one of the bargain rings from her boyfriend Joe Swash if he proposed.

The decorations are an easy way to cut costs on wedding planning

It also coincides with the new Bridebook.co.uk 2019 wedding report, which showed that the average spend on weddings had actually dropped for the first time in years, as more couples looked to including DIY elements into their weddings, as well as swapping peak summertime weekend weddings for weekdays or even midweek ceremonies. This bargain wedding collection could be another big way to help!

