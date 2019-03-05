Reese Witherspoon launches exciting new venture – and brides will LOVE it An A-list addition to your big day

Reese Witherspoon has added another string to her bow, after launching her very own line of wedding stationery. The Big Little Lies star's lifestyle brand Draper James has launched an exclusive collaboration with Zola, featuring over 40 different products that brides are sure to love.

Taking inspiration from Reese's Southern roots, there are seven different invitation suites to choose from, each including save the dates, invitations, RSVP cards, menus, and more. Each design even has a free matching wedding website available, for couples wanting to go down the more modern route rather than sending out traditional paper invitations.

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line has launched wedding stationery with Zola

There is something to suit all tastes and themes too, from pretty botanicals to elegant calligraphy and a gingham print we could totally imagine Reese using when planning her own wedding to Jim Toth. And although they're created in collaboration with a Hollywood star, the stationery is super-affordable, with prices starting at just $1.18 (around 90p) per card. However, there is a catch – the invitations can only currently be shipped to U.S customers.

"We're thrilled to announce that our first ever wedding paper collab is with Draper James. Our couples continue to ask for more and more invite designs, and these elegant suites add some charming Southern flair to our already robust collection," Zola's Director of Brand Jennifer Spector said. "No matter your location on the map, we really do have something for every couple."

The collection can only be shipped to customers in the U.S.

The collection marks Draper James' first expansion into weddings, and the brands considered all styles of wedding from classic to casual, with every last detail including font and even the scale of the gingham carefully considered. Reese launched Draper James in 2015, taking inspiration from both her Southern heritage and personal style to create everything from clothing to homeware. We can't wait to see what she has planned next!

