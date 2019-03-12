What does your wedding bouquet say about you? Two experts reveal all Add a seasonal – and sentimental – touch to your wedding day

Wedding flowers can have a huge impact on the look and feel on your big day, so it's important to take some time to consider not only what colours and style you like, but also how it will work for the time of year you're getting married. Pink peonies may be out of place at a winter wedding for example, while berries and ferns are unlikely to fit in – or even be available – for summer nuptials. The colour and type of flower you choose can also have different meanings too; did you know that Lily of the Valley symbolises purity and sweetness, while Stephanotis means happiness in marriage, making them ideal for weddings?

Choosing the perfect wedding flowers can be a struggle, but help is at hand from Lavender Green Flowers – the florists who designed the displays at both Pippa Middleton and the Countess of Wessex's weddings – who shared their favourite flowers for each season with HELLO!. Meanwhile, Lara Sanjar from Wild Renata has partnered with Funnyhowflowersdothat.co.uk to share the meaning behind some of the most popular types and colours of flowers – and how they can improve your mood. Perfect to add to the feel-good atmosphere on your wedding day!

Best flowers for a spring wedding:

Paperwhites, Narcissi, Tulips and Cosmos are all recommended for a spring wedding. Pink tulips in particular encourage emotions of kindness, compassion and affection, making them a fitting choice for a pretty addition to your wedding bouquet or décor.

Best flowers for a summer wedding:

Lavender Green Flowers suggest Scabious, Nigella, Garden Roses and Peonies for a summer wedding, as these blooms are all at their best at this time. Roses symbolise love and passion, while red blooms in particular can stimulate physical energy, confidence and courage, helping you to stay poised if those wedding nerves kick in.

Best flowers for an autumn wedding:

Planning an autumn wedding? Take cues from Princess Eugenie, who gave a nod to her October wedding date by incorporating autumnal foliages into her big day. Dahlias and berries are also ideal for this time of year.

Best flowers for a winter wedding:

Transform your big day into a winter wonderland with blooms like Anemones, Ranunculus, Hellebores and Asparagus Ferns in festive colours like copper and gold, Lavender Green Flowers recommend. According to Lara, green Hellebores is particularly effective and stimulating love, balance and harmony, while orange Ranunculus could help to rebalance joy, optimism and wisdom. What more could you want as you prepare to start a new chapter with your other half?

