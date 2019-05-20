This EastEnders' star just revealed she's engaged! Such happy news

EastEnders' star Louisa Lytton has announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Ben Bhanvra. The actress, who plays Ruby Allen in the soap, took to Instagram and showed the moment Ben popped the question and it looks perfect. The moment happened while the couple where on holiday at the exclusive You & Me resort in the Maldives where Ben had swept Lucy away to celebrate her 30th birthday.

GALLERY: See the EastEnders stars on their wedding days

The actress, who has appeared on and off in the soap since 2005, uploaded the heartwarming picture of her partner down on one knee and the setting was incredible. On a deck that jutted out to the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Lucy can be seen with her hands over her eyes, and she looked genuinely shocked, but also super happy. Two more photos were added to her montage - one of her showing off the incredible diamond solitaire ring and looking ecstatic and the other of them both smiling with the ring again in view. She simply captioned the photos "06.05.19" with a stream of ring emojis.

READ MORE: Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home

Her 104K followers were naturally quick to congratulate the pair. One wrote: "This is just amazing, such a beautiful couple, congratulations", while another wrote: "SOOOOOOO Happy for you both [heart emojis]. A gorgeous gorgeous couple... HUGE Congratulations to you Both".

MORE: See where the EastEnders cast live away from the soap

The pair met in 2018 and are said to have moved in together very swiftly. Ben is from America and it's unclear whether the couple have plans to move there one day (perhaps Lucy will try and crack Hollywood?) but for the moment, we guess they have a lot of wedding planning to be getting on with…