EastEnders stars' scene-stealing real-life homes: Lacey Turner, Bobby Braizer, Molly Rainford and more

Fans of EastEnders will know the inside of the houses in Albert Square better than their own. From Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater's palm-tree print wallpaper to the Panesar's opulent abode, the homes are extremely familiar to viewers, but what about the homes of our favourite soap actors?

From luxury kitchens to minimal living areas, we take a look inside the amazing homes of EastEnders stars including Lacey Turner, Natalie Cassidy, Molly Rainford and Shona McGarty, as well as previous stars of the square, including Martin Kemp and Martine McCutcheon.

Bobby Brazier's plant-filled paradise

When he's not dashing around the Strictly dancefloor with Dianne Buswell, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier lives at home with his dad, Jeff Brazier and his stepmum Kate, plus his younger brother Freddie.

Bobby often shares selfies of himself in his minimalist white bedroom, but the actor shared he was stocking up on plants to make his space more homely.

Their home has an incredible dark green kitchen with marble countertops – perfect for family meals, which Dianne has been enjoying!

Lacey Turner's incredible entrance hall

Lacey Turner is known for playing Stacey Slater, who lives with endless family members, but the home she shares with her partner Matt is worlds away from her onscreen house.

Lacey's own house has a hotel-worthy entrance hall with white double doors, elegant white bannisters and beautiful wooden flooring.

The mum of two also has a gorgeous open fire and super-luxe rust-coloured sofa. Take a look inside her home below...

Natalie Cassidy's wow-worthy doorway

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy has an impressive entrance at her home

Natalie Cassidy is an icon in the world of EastEnders, and her longtime role in the soap has afforded her a gorgeous home, with a seriously impressive entrance hall that Stacey Solomon would envy!

The star, who plays Sonia in the show, also gave fans a glimpse of her impressive kitchen at Easter, showing sleek cabinets and a snazzy kitchen island. Plus, she has floor-to-ceiling wine storage, which is rather glam!

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy shared a glimpse at her kitchen

Nat recently posted a beautiful selfie, and we couldn't help but notice how much gorgeous natural light floods into her home!

© Instagram Natalie Cassidy has a well-lit living space

Shona McGarty's kitchen

Shona's character Whitney Dean has just moved in with her boyfriend Zack, but in real life, the EastEnders veteran (who is set to leave the show soon, sob!) lives with her boyfriend David Bracken, and the pair have some funky artwork on their walls.

© Instagram Shona McGarty lives with her partner

Sharing a video of them making music at home, a print can be spotted behind them, reading: "Coffee makes everything better." We couldn't agree more!

Molly Rainford's cosy living room and sleek kitchen

Molly Rainford is relatively new to Albert Square, joining as Anna Knight earlier this year. In real life, the actress lives with her partner Tyler West, who she met while taking part in Strictly last year. The loved-up duo share a sneak peek of their living room at their flat, revealing a comfy-looking neutral sofa, a white coffee table and a print of books on the wall.

Tyler and Molly's kitchen is just as modern, with black tiling and grey fitting and wooden countertops, complete with an air fryer.

Kellie Bright's relatable living room

© Instagram Kellie Bright posed in her kitchen

Kellie is an EastEnders icon, with her character Linda Carter one of the most beloved on the show. Kellie proved that she's just as relatable as her onscreen persona, sharing a glimpse at her kitchen, complete with a high chair for her baby son Rudy, who was born in 2021.

Dianne Parish's sumptuous sofa

© Instagram Even Dianne Parish's cat live in luxury

Dianne Parish plays Denise, who lives in a chaotic home with her husband, Jack Branning and their blended family, but Dianne's homelife looks a lot more luxurious – even her cat lives a lavish life, with the actress posting a photo of her feline reclining on a super plush looking blanket.

Martine McCutcheon's endless living room

Martine left EastEnders over 20 years ago, but we still think fondly of her time playing Tiffany Mitchell. The actress regularly shares her interiors inspiration on Instagram, and this summer she gave fans a peek at the work she's done on her home.

Her never-ending living room runs from the front to the back of the property features bay windows and tall ceilings with a large fireplace. See the transformation video here.

Ross Kemp's family home

We're forever praying that Ross Kemp will make a return to EastEnders as the ever-gruff Grant Mitchell. While we wait for his triumphant return, Ross delights fans with snippets into his private life, including the home where lives with his wife Renee O'Brien, their son Leo, and twins Ava and Kitty.

Their family home is in Cookham, Berkshire , and in a social media post, Ross showed off his living room while ironing. The room features soft cream walls and a bay window where there are two button-back brown armchairs positioned.

© Photo: Instagram

Ross' kitchen is similarly muted, with beige tiled flooring and sage green cupboards with glossy black worktops. The couple also have a metallic silver double oven built into the cupboards.

Jacqueline Jossa's influencer-style home

Jacqueline Jossa is soon to return to Albert Square, reprising her role as Lauren Branning, which means she'll be spending more time away from the home she shares with her partner, Dan Osborne, and their two children.

Their home looks super modern, with laminate flooring throughout, and an open plan design.

© Photo: Instagram

Jacqueline's kitchen also has a large blue island with white worktops, while the room has plenty of photos on the walls. The blue, grey and white theme continues throughout, with their home visible in selfies on Jac's Instagram.

For a jazzy touch, Jacqueline has patterned tiles in her kitchen, giving it a Portuguese vibe.

© Instagram Jacqueline has gorgeous tiles in her kitchen

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's palatial home

Martin Kemp starred as Steve Owen in EastEnders, and while it's been many moons since his time on the Square, fans still lap up photos of the home he shares with his wife, Shirlie Kemp.

Check out Martin and Shirlie's gorgeous laundry room

We adore Shirlie's insights into their Victorian property renovation, and the impressive before and afters they have shared have received a lot of attention online.

Their jaw-dropping kitchen has to be one of the most impressive rooms after they worked with Howdens to create a dreamy cooking space. It has a huge island with stylish brass lights hanging above it.

Check out the kitchen renovation

Jessie Wallace's spiritual home

Kat and Phil have one of the most opulent houses in Walford, and Jessie Wallace's own home isn't far off, adorned with crystals and candles for a cosy, homely vibe.

© Instagram Jessie Wallace has candles and crystals in her home





Jessie's garden is gorgeous too, having recently undergone a makeover.

© Instagram Jessie's garden underwent a home makeover

It boasts a manicured lawn, immaculate decking and sliding doors to let the light in - beautiful!

