FIRST LOOK: Lady Gabriella Windsor's SECOND wedding dress is incredible Check out this stunning number...

It's been an action-packed Saturday for Lady Gabriella Windsor, who married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 18 May. Her wedding dress of dreams was designed by Luisa Beccaria and we loved the fitted bodice, lace sleeves and intricately embroidered detail. These days, there is a huge trend for brides to wear two dresses and the royal did just that, changing into her second dress at the reception. The blonde royal switched it up, wearing a sleeveless, floor length white tulle dress, which was embroidered with mother of pearl. Incredible! Check out our EXCLUSIVE sketch below - we're sure you will agree, it's pretty breathtaking.

VIDEO: All the highlights from Lady Gabriella's incredible day

Although the last two royal brides - Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in two frocks, Gabriella is going one step further, donning FOUR over her two-day wedding extravaganza.

Gabriella's second wedding dress

As well as the wedding and evening gown, Luisa created two other dresses for Gabriella’s wedding celebrations - one for when the newlyweds head off after the evening’s celebrations and another dress for a brunch the following day. And why not? You only get married once after all - so it's a great excuse to go all out.

What a beautiful bridal party

Speaking about her wedding dresses, Gabriella opened up about just how fond she is of the Italian designer. "I've been in love with her dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her." The bride added: "She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry."

The ceremony dress took around five months to make and only required three fittings – one in Milan, and two in London. Luisa explained: "My tailor is good at taking measurements and it fitted very well from the beginning, but she lost weight, like most brides, so we had to take it in."