Lady Gabriella Windsor stuns in Luisa Beccaria wedding dress

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston on Saturday 18 May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and we are in awe of the beautiful bride, who wore a stunning wedding dress by Luisa Beccaria. The jaw-dropping dress of dreams had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves with embroidery that continues to the hand, almost like a glove. Designed exclusively for the royal, it featured a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

WATCH: The bride and groom leave the chapel

The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent added delicate jewellery as well as a tiara that once belonged to her grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece, which she wore when she married Prince George, the Duke of Kent and youngest son of George V. Beauty wise, Gabriella's makeup was fresh, and her glowing skin looked flawless.

Gabriella said: "I've been in love with Luisa Beccaria dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her," said Gabriella.

"She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry." The dress took around five months to make and only required three fittings – one in Milan, and two in London. Luisa said: "My tailor is good at taking measurements and it fitted very well from the beginning, but she lost weight, like most brides, so we had to take it in."

It is interesting that the bride wore the Italian designer - after all, many royal brides tend to opt for British fashion designers on their wedding day. The Duchess of Cambridge wore Alexander McQueen in 2011, Princess Eugenie opted for Peter Pilotto in October last year and of course, Princess Diana chose David Emanuel in 1981. However, the 38-year-old loves the fashion label and was even pictured with the designer at the Luisa Beccaria and Robin Birley event celebrating Sicilian lifestyle, music and fashion in March 2017.

Other celebrities that have worn the brand include Sarah Jessica Parker, Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman, so Gabriella is in great company. As well as A-listers, European royal Beatrice Borromeo wore a Luisa Beccaria dress to attend the wedding of her friends, Lucilla Bonaccorsi – who is the designer’s daughter - and Filippo Richeri Vivaldi Pasqua in 2017. Speaking about her design style, Luisa told Alain Elkann in 2017: "My fashion is very feminine, new romantic, fresh and sophisticated." She continued: "I started designing when I was very, very young. I was into aesthetics in general. As a young person, I studied literature and thought I would become a scholar or university professor, but I was very attracted by designing clothes."

The designer has amassed quite a few royal fans! When quizzed, she revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall once donned one of her dresses. "I can't say that because I have never actually met her, but she did wear something of mine and also Queen Rania of Jordan did."

