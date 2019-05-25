EXCLUSIVE: Model Jade Parfitt marries in stunning ceremony Congratulations!

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that supermodel and presenter Jade Parfitt married Jack Dyson today in a beautiful ceremony deep in the Devon countryside. Close family and friends - including models Jodie Kidd, Erin O’Connor and Alex Wek, who flew in from New York – witnessed the idyllic celebrations on Saturday 25 May.

Jade and Jack married in a Devonshire ceremony on Saturday, HELLO! can confirm

The 40-year-old model had always planned to have a big wedding party. "If you’re confined to a small venue you have to finish early and play by their rules a bit more," she told HELLO! ahead of the big day. "Jack and I really like to throw a party." All eyes will be on her choice of wedding dress after working with some of the world's most famous designers.

After winning This Morning’s model competition aged 15, Jade became an immediate international hit. She made her runway debut for Prada in Milan in 1994, working with the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer. "They were all so nice to me, but I was way too shy to talk to them at that point," Jade has previously told HELLO!. "It was quite mad to be standing in the same room as them."

She soon became a show staple for the biggest names in fashion, including John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier. All the photos and details of the wedding, Jade’s dress and the celebrations will be in a future edition of HELLO!.

