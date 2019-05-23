Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss reveals the top bridal trend you NEED to know She's the mastermind behind a number of high profile nuptials

Mindy Weiss is the event planner the A-list have on speed-dial, having organised weddings for celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Sofia Vergara, and thrown epic parties for the Kardashian-Jenners, including that jaw-dropping first birthday party for Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi in February. Now the celebrity favourite has revealed one of the top wedding trends – swapping a pared back colour palette for bold brights – and it’s easier to achieve than you might think.

"People are stepping out of the box and experimenting with colour. I was doing lots of parties in grey, white, taupe, and cream in the past," Mindy told Architectural Digest, before sharing her secret for making the most-loved flowers of the moment even more vibrant.

"We added another step where we started spray painting these wildflowers, so they take on a fabulous muted blue and muted pink and muted yellow. And not to the point where you’ll ever in a million years think it was spray painted, because there is nothing worse than that. But obviously I can’t always find that type of flower or organic look with the colour they want."

The colours you should consider for a 2019-2020 wedding? Turmeric or mustard-yellow, green, and hot pink, for a cool alternative to soft pastels and cream hues.

Mindy Weiss recently planned Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's birthday party

Even if you don’t have the budget to hire a high profile event planner like Mindy to organise your big day, you can still take cues from her advice to incorporate on-trend colours into your wedding bouquet or décor. You should also take into consideration what season you’re getting married in; vibrant wildflowers will work best in the summer, for example, while blooms like Anemones, Ranunculus and Asparagus Ferns will look fabulous at a winter wedding.

Mindy also revealed that many of her celebrity clients are just like us when it comes to finding inspiration for their next big event. "They are all on Pinterest," she shared.

