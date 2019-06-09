Exclusive: Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger share photos from wedding attended by royalty and A-listers What a lovely couple!

In this week's HELLO! magazine Lang Lang, the world’s most celebrated pianist, speaks for the first time about his spectacular wedding in Paris to fellow classical pianist Gina Alice Redlinger. The couple, who also share exclusive pictures captured before their wedding on the streets of the French capital, wed in an emotional ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel before holding a reception at the magnificent Palace of Versailles. "It was one of the happiest days of my life so far," Lang Lang, 36, tells HELLO! in the exclusive interview. "It was a truly unique experience." Among the guests at the wedding were American musician John Legend and his wife Chrissie Teigen, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Sir Howard Stringer, the former chairman and president of Sony Corporation.

Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger married in a star-studded ceremony in Paris

READ: The Queen enjoys day out in Notting Hill with beloved family member

Gina wore a wedding dress that she designed herself. "It was a moment I'd always dreamed of and she looked incredible, like a princess" said Lang Lang, who wore a Louis Vuitton suit, about the first time he saw his bride. "My vows were quite short and direct – I said, 'I will love you until the end of my life'. But Gina wrote a very beautiful poem. I was very happy and emotional. I didn't cry but I saw many other people in tears."

MORE: How Kate Middleton reacted when Prince Louis sucked his thumb at Trooping the Colour

The couple, who met in 2015, had both a Western and Chinese ceremony. "When they announced us as 'Mr and Mrs Lang'. We were so happy. We were like, 'Wow, a new life begins. Here we go.'" At the Palace of Versailles Lang Lang and his new wife played a duet together. "Just before the last note we had a sweet kiss. That was the first time I’ve ever been kissed on stage while I’ve played the piano," he told HELLO!.

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 10 June