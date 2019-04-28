Exclusive: Amy Willerton announces engagement to boyfriend Daniel Day What lovely news...

Television personality and model Amy Willerton has exclusively revealed to HELLO! magazine that she is engaged to her partner of five years, businessman Daniel Day, who proposed on a snowy mountaintop in Switzerland. At sunrise on 29 March, Amy, who appeared in ITV’s I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2013 and Channel 4's winter sports show The Jump in 2017, set off with Daniel for a private heli-skiing trip. Their helicopter flight over Mont Blanc was due to be quickly followed by an off-piste descent from Verbier’s famous Trient Glacier. "I was all set to do some extreme skiing," 26-year-old Amy tells HELLO!, "Then I spied a breakfast picnic set up with candles, a firepit, a bottle of our favourite champagne and red roses everywhere," says Amy, who was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain in 2013.

"Then he dropped to both knees and pulled out a box from his pocket containing the most beautiful ring. It felt like a dream." To make absolutely sure it was really happening, Amy asked Daniel to propose for a second time. "And the second time around I made him do it on one knee because I didn’t know if proposing on both knees counted!"

"I couldn't have asked for it to go better," says Daniel, adding that his only worry was Amy discovering his plans. "She’s like Sherlock Holmes – you can't get anything by her." "Now it does feel like the next chapter," says Amy who became the face of global skincare brand Proactiv last year, and her focus now is on building her Hairflick brand, a range of hair-strengthening vitamins. As for wedding plans, Amy says her guests should expect the unexpected: "Dan will probably skydive into the ceremony. I’m not kidding. He goes off and does ten jumps in one day. That's so him."

CREDITS: www.hairflick.co.uk