How Kate Middleton reacted when Prince Louis sucked his thumb at Trooping the Colour This is too cute!

On Saturday, Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut, and stole the show as he waved to the crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Adorably, the 14-month-old revealed a very common habit among children his age – sucking his thumb. Louis was seen doing this on several occasions throughout the day, including while looking out the window from inside the palace with his two siblings, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four. And when Louis started sucking his thumb during his balcony debut, his parents both jumped in to try and stop him. While William was holding Louis, he attempted to remove his son's thumb gently. The Duchess of Cambridge then smoothly stepped in to help, taking his thumb out of his mouth effortlessly. Louis then went on to clapping and waving to the crowds.

Doting mum Kate stepped in to stop Prince Louis from sucking his thumb

For Louis' first balcony appearance, his doting parents dressed him in pair of blue shorts and white shirt with blue embroidery – the very outfit that has been worn by both Prince William and Prince Harry. William first wore the ensemble for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his dad, Prince Charles, and late mum, Princess Diana. Harry, meanwhile, wore the outfit to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986, looking just as adorable as his nephew as he stood on Princess Anne's lap in order to take in the views.

MORE: The hilarious moment between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cornwall at Trooping the Colour

Watch Prince Louis waving to the crowds

There were several moments where Louis stole the show during his debut. The young royal nearly sent the Duchess of Cornwall's hat flying as a result of waving so hard. Louis had been expected to make his debut at Trooping this year, judging by his age. The royal is almost 15 months old; Princess Charlotte was 13 months old when she attended her first Trooping in 2016. George, meanwhile, was nearly two years old when he made his debut. The future King was too young to attend back in June 2014 when he was just ten months old.

Louis stole the show during his balcony debut

READ: Why Mike and Zara Tindall missed Trooping the Colour

Louis has been seen more and more in the past few months. Royal fans last got a glimpse of the little boy in May, when he went along with his family to see Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Louis adorably toddled around the outside space, and was doted on by the rest of his family. Kate recently gave an insight into her youngest son's personality during a visit to Bletchley. After being congratulated on her family, Kate went on to explain that she was having to watch Louis at all times. She said he was "keeping us all on our toes," adding: "I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.