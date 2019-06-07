Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just went to a wedding with THIS royal – see photos ANOTHER royal wedding?!

Hollywood royalty met British royalty at a lavish wedding in France this week. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were guests at the nuptials of classical pianists Lang Lang and Gina Redlinger, where they were seated on the same row as Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Photos shared by Chrissy from the event show that they had prime front row seats at the wedding, with Prince and Princess Michael just two seats away. The mum-of-two looked glamorous in a black off-the-shoulder gown, while John wore a black tuxedo and bow tie – as did Prince Michael. Meanwhile, Princess Michael wore a cream dress with a sheer overlay.

Chrissy Teigen was sat close to Prince and Princess Michael of Kent at a wedding

"Versailles – the breathtaking wedding of Lang Lang and Gina! Such an incredibly beautiful and talented couple," Chrissy captioned her post, which received several comments from her celebrity friends including Brooklyn Decker, who wrote: "This is bonkers!" Meanwhile, Chrissy’s hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote: "I have so many questions and you look so beautiful and I miss you."

The nuptials were between pianists Lang Lang and Gina Redlinger

The extravagant wedding was held at the Palace of Versailles, with 300 guests reportedly treated to a Bach recital by the newlyweds, a seven-course meal and Dom Pérignon vintage champagne, followed by a fireworks display with views from the palace’s Hall of Mirrors, according to Page Six. The photo Chrissy shared from the wedding ceremony shows how the couple walked down a mirrored aisle that was lined with cream roses.

Chrissy shared a photo from the Palace of Versailles

Prince and Princess Michael’s attendance of the nuptials comes less than three weeks after their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding to Tom Kingston at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. The proud parents were joined by several royal attendees – including the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice – at the latest royal wedding, where the bride wore not just one, but four, stunning wedding dresses by Luisa Beccaria over the course of the celebrations.

