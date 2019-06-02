Exclusive: Jade Parfitt marries Jack Dyson in star-studded country wedding What a lovely day!

Against a backdrop of wildflower meadows, lakes and acres of woodland, model Jade Parfitt has married business director Jack Dyson in North Devon, surrounded by family and friends including world-famous models Jodie Kidd, Alek Wek and Erin O’Connor. Sharing exclusively with HELLO! the photographs of her stylish English country garden ceremony on 25 May, at Ash Barton, an idyllic Grade II* listed manor house, Jade tells how she chose an ivory chiffon and silver beaded wedding gown by New York fashion designer friend designer Zac Posen for the ceremony. "I messaged Zac asking where the dress was stocked in London and he just asked me what my address was. A week later this incredible dress arrived. It was just unreal, I know I’ve worked in fashion forever, but I was still so thrilled to bits. It is so special and unique."

Jade pictured with her father at Chalet Staunton Photo credit: Darren Gerrish

For the evening celebrations, the bride changed into a dress by designer Alice Temperley who also attended the wedding. Of the big day, wedding guest Jodie Kidd told HELLO! "Erin, Jade, Alek and me were all '90s models together. It's wonderful to come together today. It's one of the most beautiful weddings I've been to." Alek Wek, who had flown in from New York the day before, told HELLO!: "Jade is one of my oldest girlfriends, back from when we were doing all the shows in every city together," with Erin O’Connor adding, "We travelled the world together as very dear mates and here she is – she’'s done it."

The gorgeous bride standing on the balcony at Chalet Saunton Photo credit: Darren Gerrish

The couple, who officially tied the knot a year ago at a small civil ceremony in London, had always planned for their dream wedding to take place in Devon where Jade’s family moved when she was a teenager. They turned to their close friend, eco events organiser Yasmin Mills of Ecofetes to oversee the wedding planning and decorations, which included handwritten signs, vintage glassware and napkins recycled from beautiful old saris. "That is something that rings really true to Jack and I," Jade told HELLO! The wedding was part of a weekend of celebrations with guests staying over in luxury bell tents. "We are both so dazed from it all," added Jade. "It was so beautiful."

On the morning of the wedding Jade was joined by two of her friends in the penthouse apartment at Chalet Saunton, a stunning self-catering apart-hotel with sea views, half-an-hour from the venue. Make-up artist to celebrities Michelle Campbell and high-fashion hairstylist Eamonn Hughes were on hand to ensure her natural make-up and slightly tousled blow-dry were just-so. "They are both lovely friends. We didn’t need any make-up trials, I trust them implicitly and I know they’re just going to get it straightaway," said Jade before the ceremony.

