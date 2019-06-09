The Queen enjoys day out with beloved family member in Notting Hill What a lovely sounding day!

There's just no stopping the Queen! On Thursday, following a week of hosting President Donald Trump and his family during their state visit, the 93-year-old found time to go out in Notting Hill. The monarch went to the fashionable district of the capital to attend a very special celebration for her beloved cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson's birthday. Elizabeth was turning 73 the next day, and the Queen was spotted leaving her relative's home following her visit. According to the Daily Mail, the royal was in great spirits and was with her security. The Queen also gave a friendly smile to one onlooker in the neighbourhood.

The Queen went to celebrate her cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson's birthday in Notting Hill

MORE: Why Mike and Zara Tindall missed Trooping the Colour

Lady Elizabeth is the niece of the Queen Mother and King George VI. She works as a party planner, having launched her own business, Party Planners, in 1960. Elizabeth plans the Queen's parties, and gave a rare interview about her incredible career in 2015, where she opened up about working for her cousin. Talking to the Daily Mail, Elizabeth explained that she has pseudonyms for her most important and high profile guests, with Shirley Temple being the name she uses for the Queen. "It was the first name that came into my head. I work for some very important people so I can't use their real names when organising a party. So I come up with pseudonyms and called a party I was doing for the Queen the Shirley Temple," she said.

Lady Elizabeth is often at events with the royal family

Just two days after the Queen's visit to Lady Elizabeth, she celebrated her own official birthday at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration. The event saw many members of her family attend the special event, including the Duchess of Sussex – who made a rare appearance during her maternity leave, along with Prince Louis – who made his balcony debut.

READ: The hilarious moment between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cornwall you might have missed

Trooping the Colour is steeped in tradition and involves a military parade and the chance for the Queen to inspect her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London. More than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. The Queen usually spends her actual birthday in April privately. However, the occasion is marked publicly by gun salutes in central London: a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21 gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62 gun salute at the Tower of London.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.