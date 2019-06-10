Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger – see their first wedding photo Congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Pratt

Chris Pratt has married Katherine Schwarzenegger following a whirlwind romance. The couple - who were first linked in June 2018 - tied the knot in Montecito, California, on Saturday, and said the occasion was "the best day of our lives". The newlyweds both shared their first wedding photo on Instagram on Sunday, showing themselves holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes as they walked down a driveway together. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional," Chris captioned the photo.

The Avengers: Endgame actor added: "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."



Katherine’s bespoke Giorgio Armani wedding dress was strapless with a sweetheart neckline, fitted silhouette, set off with a long train and veil. The bride wore her hair down, and completed her bridal look with a bouquet of white roses. Meanwhile, Chris looked smart in a navy two-piece suit and silver tie.

The couple’s surprise wedding comes less than five months after Chris and Katherine announced their engagement, following a six-month relationship. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actress Anna Faris, and the pair separated in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. At the time, Chris released a statement which great: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

