Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre share their gorgeous wedding photos

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre have shared new details and photos from their lavish wedding, over a month after they tied the knot in Morocco. The newlyweds feature on the cover of British Vogue's special bridal issue for July, with the stunning snaps offering a better glimpse at Sabrina's Vera Wang wedding dress.

The beautiful bride wore the designer's Sabine wedding dress, an ivory gown crafted from French tulle with one-shoulder and a draped off-the-shoulder floor-length sleeve. The wedding dress costs £3,312, but has sold out on Moda Operandi. With her hair tied back into an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, it was a breathtaking look from Sabrina – so it's no wonder Idris is smitten!

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre have shared a look at their stunning wedding (Photo: Sean Thomas)

The actor said the pair have been "inseparable" since first meeting in 2017, and admitted Sabrina had changed his mind about marrying again. He was previously married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006, and Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003.

"You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…" Idris told Vogue, before sharing how she has changed his life. "Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."

The newlyweds are on the cover of Vogue's July issue (Photo: Sean Thomas)

The couple married in a three-day celebration in Morocco at the end of April, with Sabrina saying of the wedding: "We want the guests to leave remembering the importance of love. Behind all the glitz and the flowers, that’s what matters."

Their nuptials came almost a year after they were guests at another high profile wedding – the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And while he was previously rumoured to have been the DJ at the royals' evening reception, Idris revealed he actually had a different role in the couple's big day. "That was an incredible experience. I was curating the music for that night, so it was a bit of pressure, but it was great. A vibe."

