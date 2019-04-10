Did Emmerdale's Chris Bisson subtly help co-star Liam Fox propose to girlfriend Jo Hudson? That's what friends are for…

Emmerdale actor Chris Bisson appears to have subtly played a part in his co-star Liam Fox's proposal to girlfriend Jo Hudson. Liam popped the question during a romantic break in Paris, and judging by his girlfriend's tweets and photos, the sweet gesture took place at the Le Train Bleu restaurant. The newly engaged couple were pictured enjoying a meal inside the restaurant, which features ornate gold décor, frescoes on the walls, stained glass windows and elaborate chandeliers.

After their meal, Liam and Jo posed outside the restaurant, with Jo showing off her sparkly new diamond ring. It turns out, Liam's co-star Chris helped choose the swanky eatery. "Diner au @trainbleuparis avec @Liamfoxactor. Merci @ChrisBisson pour la recommandation. C'est beau ici!!" Jo wrote, thanking Chris for the recommendation. The actor replied, "It's a fab place," while groom-to-be Liam also tweeted: "What an amazing recommendation @ChrisBisson."

Liam and Jo appear to have got engaged in the restaurant

Liam and Jo have been enjoying an idyllic break in the city of love, taking in all of the must-see sights. The pair posed for a selfie in front of the Arc de Triomphe, with Liam, 48, calling his fiancée his "plus grand triomphe". The lovebirds also visited the Moulin Rouge. "Now then Westminster Abbey or Stockport registry office??? Can't bloody decide," Liam captioned the snap. Actress Jo also shared a lovely photo of the couple and told fans: "Thank you for all the Twitter love today for Foxy @Liamfoxactor and I. Feeling very blessed."

Chris Bisson recommended the restaurant to the lovebirds

Liam and Jo are believed to have been dating for around 18 months, but have actually known each other for more than 25 years, after attending university together. In February, Liam shared a photo of himself and Jo at their graduation from the University of Salford in 1994.

The couple's happy news comes four years after Liam divorced fellow soap star Nicole Barber-Lane – known for her role as Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks. The former couple were married for 16 years and are parents to son Ben, while Nicole is also a mum to daughter Gemma from a previous relationship.

