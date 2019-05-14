Pregnant Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon is engaged – see the stunning ring here Hayley is also expecting her first child

Hayley Tamaddon has announced her engagement to boyfriend Adrian – just three weeks after she revealed she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 42. The former Emmerdale and Coronation Street actress shared her exciting news on social media, captioning a snap of her smiling at the camera as she proudly displayed her stunning diamond engagement ring.

Taking to Twitter, Hayley wrote: "HE PROPOSED .............. I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

Congratulations Hayley

Many fans rushed to congratulate the actress, with one commenting: "Congratulations. Wishing you every happiness." And another added: "Many many congratulations Hayley and Adrian. So happy for you and as you said its turning out to be an amazing 2019 for you both xxxx."

READ MORE: Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony honeymoon at luxury Maldives resort

Hayley's celebrity friends also congratulated the mum-to-be, including James Jordan, Candice Brown and Coronation Street star Jane Danson. Fellow Corrie co-star Julia Goulding also wrote: "Congratulations to both of you!! Absolutely fantastic news, can’t wait until you’re home so we can celebrate."

Loading the player...

READ MORE: Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden share a peek inside their family home

Hayley's news comes soon after she announced she is pregnant with her first child. Taking to her Instagram page on Easter Monday, the soap star shared the happy news alongside a snap of her growing baby bump. She wrote: "EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I'm so pleased to tell you all... I'm expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!" Revealing her delight, she added: "I've always wanted to be a mum and didn't think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 – I'M PREGNANT! We couldn't be happier." [sic]

Hayley is pregnant with her first child

Former DOI contestant Hayley found love with her partner Adrian two years ago, after splitting from Joe Tracini. As well as dating former Hollyoaks star Joe – who is the son of comedian Joe Pasquale – she's also been romantically linked to comedian Marcus Bridgstocke. During her relationship with Marcus, Hayley revealed she wanted to have children in the future. "I'm a very happy girl at the moment. I'm doing everything that I love to do. My family are very proud of me," she previously told The Mirror. "My body feels 37 but I still feel 21. I sometimes forget that I'm going to be 40. It would be lovely to have kids in the future but for now my main concentration is my work."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.