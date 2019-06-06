Emmerdale fans convinced Maya Stepney is pregnant in shock twist Maya and Jacob's storyline is far from over…

Emmerdale's Maya Stepney has finally been found out by the village after months of grooming schoolboy Jacob Gallagher. And although she has been arrested on bail, her storyline is far from over. On Wednesday night's episode, she broke bail and returned to Emmerdale to end her romance with Jacob, but on close inspection, eager-eyed viewers noticed something very different about her. Many thought that Maya had a slight baby bump, and took to Twitter to have their say. One wrote: "Maya is either hiding something or she needs to invest in a larger coat. She looked considerably bigger than she did before she left," another wrote: "Oh my god, is Maya pregnant?" A third added: "Are they going to write it in that Maya is pregnant with Jacob's baby? Please don't tell me that's the next step #Emmerdale."

Is Maya Stepney having Jacob Gallagher's baby?

It's known that actress Louisa Clein – who plays the wronged teacher in the soap – is not going to be staying put in the show long term, but the conclusion to her story and the lead-up to her exit have been kept under wraps. From spoilers that were released on Tuesday, it is known that next week Maya will be beaten up by a mystery attacker. Fingers are quickly pointed towards David's direction, and although he denies it, things only get worse for him when he ends up doing something that turns everyone against him.

MORE: Take a look inside the Emmerdale cast's real-life homes

Emmerdale's Maya is set to go to court

While there are many twists and turns to be played out yet, Emmerdale's producer Kate Brooks has previously assured viewers that they would conclude the storyline with the "right outcome." She told the Metro: "We’ve got a responsibility. A lot of people watch the show, a lot of teenagers watch the show, and also we would never just tell one of these stories lightly, we have a duty to make sure the right protocol is carried out, and the right outcome."

READ: Has Stacey Solomon accidentally revealed her son's name?

Actress Louisa also admitted in February that it had been "tough" filming certain scenes. Appearing on Lorraine, she said: "We've had a real mixed reaction, we've had people who are so incredibly shocked by the story, we don't want to tell a romantic titillating story. Emmerdale has done a good job in not to do that, and we've some people saying, 'Stop this now, this is enough already," and we've also had an enormous amount of people saying, "Thank you, this does happen.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.