Emmerdale's Liam Fox announces engagement – 4 years after split from Hollyoaks actress Nicole Barber-Lane

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox has been inundated with congratulatory messages from his co-stars after announcing his engagement to girlfriend Jo Hudson. The 48-year-old – who plays Dan Spencer in the ITV soap – shared the happy news on Twitter on Tuesday, with a photo of himself and Jo together showing her sparkling diamond ring. "She only went and said yes…" Liam captioned the photo.

Liam also posted a photo of himself and his new fiancée standing in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, suggesting that he chose to get down on one knee in the city of love. Many of Liam’s Emmerdale soap stars were quick to congratulate him on social media, including Gaynor Faye, who wrote: "Awwww congratulations – how lovely."

Liam Fox announced his engagement to Jo Hudson

Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy Fletcher, tweeted: "Congratulations!!" Meanwhile, Jessie Grant actress Sandra Marvin wrote: "Omg!! Huge congratulations to you both! Amazing news."

Liam and Jo are believed to have been dating for around 18 months, but have actually known each other for more than 25 years, after attending university together. In February, Liam shared a photo of himself and Jo at their graduation from the University of Salford in 1994.

The couple have known each other for more than 25 years

The couple’s happy news comes four years after Liam divorced from fellow soap star Nicole Barber-Lane – known for her role as Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks. The former couple were married for 16 years and are parents to son Ben, while Nicole is also a mum to daughter Gemma from a previous relationship.

In a joint statement announcing their split, Liam and Nicole said: "It is with much sadness that we confirm the end of our marriage, though our family unit remains strong. We’ll always love and respect each other and are united by our children and family remaining at the centre of our lives."

