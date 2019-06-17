Steven Gerrard reveals the surprising place wife Alex keeps her wedding dress in anniversary post It has been 12 years since the couple married

Steven Gerrard and his wife Alex Curran celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday with a post that revealed the surprising place she keeps her wedding dress. Rather than store her gown away in a box or her wardrobe, the mum-of-four appears to have constructed a glass display unit to showcase her gown in her home, so she gets a special daily reminder of her big day.

A photo shared by Steven on Sunday gave a glimpse at the wedding dress and veil hung up in a floor-to-ceiling glass cabinet in what appears to be a dressing room. The gown takes pride of place at the centre of the room, which has mirrored wardrobe doors and cabinets lining the walls. "Happy anniversary babe #12 16/06/07," Steven captioned the post, which showed Alex standing in front of the cabinet while wearing a white dress and cowboy boots.

Alex Curran has her wedding dress on display in her home

We can see why Alex would be keen to preserve her gown and keep it in the best condition possible. The model chose an Elie Saab Couture gown for her wedding day, with a skirt embellished with 19,000 Swarovski crystals and a three-metre long train, accessorised with a five-metre long veil. Given the fact that ready-to-wear dresses from the fashion designer cost as much as £4,000, it’s likely Alex’s couture creation cost a whole lot more, so it’s no surprise that she wouldn’t want to hide it away.

Alex and former footballer Steven married at Cliveden House, Berkshire, on 16 June 2007 – the same luxurious venue where the Duchess of Sussex stayed on the night before her royal wedding. The couple are parents to four children – Lily-Ella, Lexie, Lourdes and Lio – and regularly share glimpses at their family life on social media.

