Katherine Schwarzenegger's second wedding dress is just as stunning as her first

Katherine Schwarzenegger wore not one – but two – wedding dresses for her intimate nuptials to Chris Pratt, it has been revealed. Giorgio Armani designed two gorgeous gowns for the lucky bride on her big day, and his photo of her reception gown shows it's equally beautiful as the first.

The ivory silk satin gown had a plunging back and draped sleeves, with a long train that Katherine lifted up via a wrist loop. Katherine wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with a dazzling hair slide to complete the look.

Giorgio Armani released a sketch of Katherine Schwarzenegger's second wedding dress

Meanwhile, during the day Katherine wore a custom Armani Privé bustier gown which had a full skirt and stunning lace train. It was accessorised with a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day.

Adding another sentimental touch to her outfit, and helping with her "Something Old" and "Something Borrowed" was a pair of earrings that belonged to Katherine's grandmother, while Armani Privé white satin heels completed her bridal ensemble.

The bride wore two custom Armani Prive gowns on her wedding day (Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph)

Chris and Katherine appear to have been keen to include their families in their wedding day, with their venue holding special significance to the bride's family in particular, having been the resort where her great aunt and uncle Jackie and John F. Kennedy went on honeymoon. There is even a suite named after the Kennedys at the ranch, complete with a hot tub and private terrace that would offer a romantic retreat for the newlyweds.

Chris and Katherine shared the happy news that they had married at the weekend, following a whirlwind one-year relationship. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional," Chris captioned a wedding photo, adding: "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

