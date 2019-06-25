Karlie Kloss marries for a SECOND time in star-studded celebration The model hosted a Western-themed wedding weekend

After their intimate wedding in October, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner tied the knot yet again at the weekend in front of some of their celebrity friends. The couple were joined by stars including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, and Derek Blasberg for the celebrations, which had a Western theme and were hosted at the luxurious Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming.

Karlie dubbed the three day party a "Wild West Weekend" in photos shared with her 8.2 million Instagram followers. As well as the wedding itself, the group enjoyed activities such as horse riding, visiting the ranch's shooting range, and dancing.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hosted a second wedding at the weekend

For their wedding ceremony, Karlie decided not to wear her original custom Christian Dior wedding dress, opting to wear an off-the-shoulder white dress from Jonathan Simkhai. The lace-trimmed maxi dress featured broderie anglaise detailing, a built-in corset and buttoned bodice, and costs $1,595 (around £1,250). With her hair worn down in loose waves and natural makeup, it was a fitting look for the relaxed nuptials.

"My cowboy," Karlie captioned photos of herself and Joshua cuddling up together on the ranch. Another showed the newlyweds joined by their guests, as well as other snaps taken throughout the weekend, with Karlie rocking double denim as she posed with Orlando and Derek, who were both wearing cowboy hats and Western ensembles. "Party on the prairie," the model wrote.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom shared a photo of himself and his wife-to-be Katy together at the event, writing: "Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner."

The couple's second celebrations come eight months after they first said "I do" in upstate New York, in front of less than 80 guests. They announced their engagement in July 2018, with Karlie saying she "can't wait for forever together".

