Caroline Wozniacki shares first look at her beautiful wedding – and she had a very famous bridesmaid The tennis player married David Lee in Tuscany

Caroline Wozniacki has shared the first photos from her beautiful Italian wedding, which she said was "the best weekend of my life". The professional tennis player married her fiancé David Lee in Tuscany on Saturday, with the bride wearing a gorgeous custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress.

The beautiful lace gown was embroidered with ferns and florals, and was paired with a cathedral length tulle veil, and her hair worn down in loose waves. Meanwhile, her groom looked dapper in a Tom Ford tuxedo for the ceremony, which was hosted at Castiglion del Bosco, where Kate Upton and Justin Verlander also married.

Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee at the weekend

Guests at the nuptials included 120 of their closest family and friends; Serena Williams acted as bridesmaid while her husband Alexis Ohanian also joined the celebrations, along with pro tennis player Angelique Kerber, and former NFL player Jesse Palmer.

RELATED: 16 celebrities that married in Italy

"The setting is already so beautiful; we thought it didn’t need too much, so we did low flowers on the table," Caroline told Vogue about her wedding décor, which featured one long dining table under a canopy of greenery strung with lights and hanging candles. The evening appears to have ended with a beautiful fireworks display, with Caroline sharing a photo of herself and her new husband watching the display together on Instagram. The 28-year-old's social media posts received several congratulatory comments from celebrity friends including Victoria Beckham, who wrote: "Congratulations x kisses to you both xxxx VB."

Caroline and David are currently on their minimoon

Following their incredible wedding celebrations, the newlyweds are currently enjoying a minimoon on a boat, and travelled to Portofino on Monday. "Life is good to me today," the tennis player captioned a video showing the idyllic views from their boat.

MORE: 6 ways to plan your wedding like a celebrity

Caroline met David, a former NBA player, in November 2015 and the couple announced their engagement in November 2017. She was previously engaged to golf pro Rory McIlroy, but he ended their relationship in 2014 after admitting he "wasn't ready for all that marriage entails".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.