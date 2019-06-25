Jamie Oliver reflects on private wedding to wife Jools: 'One of the best days of my life' The couple married in 2000

Jamie Oliver has reflected on his wedding day to wife Jools in a sweet message to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. The celebrity chef opened up about their "private" nuptials on Instagram, describing their wedding as "one of the best days of my life".

Sharing a photo of Jools as they celebrated with an anniversary lunch at The River Café, Jamie wrote: "Happy 19th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver!!! I can't believe it's 19 years already?! Time has just flown by. My wedding day was one of the best days of my life, we kept it private and surrounded ourselves by loving friends and family and what a joy it was… Jools thanks for being the best friend a wonderful wife and truly amazing mother to our Oliver clan."

Jamie Oliver shared a sweet message to celebrate his wife Jools' birthday

He added: "Without question you've been the back bone behind anything good I've ever done, what a journey we've had. Big love Jamie xxx." Jools also shared a heartfelt post to Jamie, writing: "Happy 19 years married to my absolute favourite xxx."

Jamie and Jools married on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years since they were both 17. The couple tied the knot at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, and photos showed the couple leaving the historic church after their ceremony, with a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents Trevor and Sally's house nearby.

The couple married in Essex on 24 June 2000

The happy couple have since welcomed five children together; Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, ten, Buddy, eight, and River, who turns three in August. Jamie and Jools' family celebration follows a challenging few weeks for them, after his restaurant chain collapsed into administration in May, leaving 1,300 jobs at risk. But the celebrity chef received some positive news earlier this month, after his final three restaurants were saved from closure.

