Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty shares gorgeous wedding throwback photo She celebrated a special milestone on Sunday

The Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty celebrated a special milestone on Sunday, her 18th wedding anniversary with husband Santtu Seppälä. The actress, who plays Donna Paulsen in the legal drama, posted a gorgeous throwback photo in honour of the occasion, showing a wedding photo that she has in her purse.

"18 years in my wallet, 25 years in my heart," Sarah captioned the snap, which showed her holding a black-and-white photo from her wedding day. The mother-of-two made a beautiful bride wearing a strapless gown and long tulle veil as she hugged her husband, who looked smart in a black suit.

Sarah Rafferty celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday

Sarah is currently busy filming the final season of Suits, and recently revealed she was happy to be working with Patrick J. Adams once again, saying her "little brother’s home" in an Instagram post showing him on set. The actor left the show in 2017 along with Meghan, who played his on-screen wife Rachel Zane, but announced his decision to return for the ninth and final season in June. However, after giving up her acting career when she married into the royal family, Meghan won’t be joining him.

MORE: Meghan makes a big change to her engagement ring

Both Sarah and Patrick were among the guests at Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, which the actress has previously described as "remarkable". The mum-of-two said it was a proud moment watching her close friend and former colleague walk down the aisle, explaining: "It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special."

Sarah and her husband were guests at the royal wedding

She added: "Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.