Harry Kane marries childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland – see their first wedding photo Congratulations to the happy couple!

Harry Kane has married his childhood sweetheart Kate Goodland in a lavish ceremony. The England captain and Tottenham Hotspur striker shared the first images of the happy couple on social media after the pair exchanged vows at an exotic resort – which they have kept hidden from fans.

One photo gives a glimpse at Kate's stunning gown, which was cut close to her body and featured a sweetheart neckline. The snap shows her and her new husband, who looked dapper in a white tux and black trousers, sharing a kiss as he lifts her up in his arms while stood on a jetty. Another photo sees Harry sweetly kiss Kate's forehead as she places her hand on his suit jacket, showing off her new ring. "Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx," he captioned the images for his 2.68million Twitter followers.

Finally got to marry my Best Friend! I love you @KateGoodlandx 💖😍 pic.twitter.com/WObPHeWBzR — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 21, 2019

Harry and Kate got engaged back in July 2017, when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados, just a few months after introducing daughter Ivy Jane to the world. They welcomed their second child together, Vivienne Jane, last August. Harry previously joked that he would not cry on his wedding day and that he would only shed tears if England won a trophy. He said: "I always wind my missus up that I'd cry if we won a trophy with England. And she said if you don't cry when I walk down the aisle then she won't go through with it! I'm not a crier, I'm not someone who cries a lot. My missus has probably never seen me cry. So we'll have to see what comes first."

Harry has also credited his new bride for not letting his success go to his head. He previously admitted: "If I score a hat-trick, Kate will say, 'Well done, you can make me a cup of tea when you get home'. She’s not afraid to take the mickey out of herself or me. She's been there through all the ups and the downs. She’s been with me when I've been successful; she's been with me when I've been struggling or had injuries. When I feel bad about something, or when I need to get something off my chest, I can just turn to her and talk about anything."

