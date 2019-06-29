Love Island couple tie the knot in low-key ceremony Congratulations to the happy pair!

A former Love Island couple have tied the knot! The 2016 series winners, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, exchanged their vows in a quiet ceremony on Friday with their friends, family and young son, Freddie, in attendance. Cara had two gowns for the special day, and was previously spotted picking up her Christine Dando gown from a bridal boutique ahead of the wedding. A spokesperson for the couple told The Sun: "I can confirm that the couple have got married in a beautiful ceremony yesterday. They were surrounded by family and friends and are still elated after their special day."

Cara and Nathan share a young son, Freddie

There was a host of celebrity guests at the wedding, including fellow former Love Island stars Scott Thomas and Rykard Jensins, along with The Only Way is Essex stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett. Although the pair haven't shared any photos from their wedding just yet, Cara recently posted a montage of snaps celebrating Tommy's birthday on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday to my best friend and the best daddy I could have ever asked for, for Fred. We love you so much so let’s hurry up and get married please."

The pair tied the knot on Friday

Although the loved-up pair are stronger than ever, it has been a long road for the couple, who broke up back in 2017. Cara previously opened up about their break-up, previously telling the Mirror: "I had bad depression, and coming out of Love Island I had really bad anxiety. I've had depression since I was 16, so it's not a new thing, but it became worse because it was so overwhelming when I came out. I didn't know how to cope with the attention and the fact my boyfriend was going to nightclubs to do personal appearances."

She continued: "It got to a point where we loved each other but we just weren't happy, and then when I fell pregnant we made that conscious decision that it’s not right to be together at the moment, but if it's meant to be, then it will work. We didn't think we would get back together, but we did."

