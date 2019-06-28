Princess Eugenie's wedding dress designer has created a gown for this celebrity bride And she also has a royal connection!

Princess Eugenie’s second wedding dress designer is tipped to have created a gown for another celebrity bride-to-be – Katharine McPhee! Zac Posen was behind the bespoke blush pink gown Eugenie wore for her evening reception in October, and it appears his work has now attracted the Waitress actress’ attention.

The 35-year-old, who is reportedly preparing to marry music producer David Foster in London at the weekend, was pictured with Zac in a photo shared by Carole Bayer Sager on Instagram on Thursday. "With @zacposen and @katharinemcphee #London," she captioned the post.

Zac Posen designed Princess Eugenie's evening wedding dress

It would be no surprise if Katharine has selected Zac to design her wedding dress; the West End star has long been a fan of the fashion designer, and accompanied him to the Tony Awards in 2018 while wearing one of his dresses.

Zac has since won the royal seal of approval after creating the stunning dress Princess Eugenie wore for her evening reception on her wedding day with Jack Brooksbank. Zac is said to have been inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the surrounding countryside when designing the gown, which features a bias-cut pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue that reflects the colour of an English rose. Giving a fitting nod to Princess Eugenie’s heritage, Mr Posen took particular inspiration from the White Rose of York.

Zac has reportedly designed Katharine McPhee's wedding dress

Bride-to-be Katharine also has a royal connection, having worked alongside the Duchess of Sussex in Los Angeles when they were teenagers. A throwback photo shared by Katharine on Instagram in January showed the pair in costume as they performed in a musical together, with the actress writing: "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT.”

