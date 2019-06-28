Love Island's Jessica Hayes welcomes first child after traumatic birth Congratulations!

Love Island series one winner Jessica Hayes has welcomed her first child – a baby boy. The 25-year-old, who won the show in 2015 with ex-boyfriend Max Morley, revealed that it was quite a traumatic experience as she almost gave birth in her car! Naming the newborn, who was 12 days early, Presley, Jess shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the little tot's hands, captioning it: "Welcome to the world Presley James Lawry 27th June 6lbs 11. You are so perfect in every way I can't even describe the way I'm feeling right now and you really didn't want to wait around 12 days early.

"My waters broke yesterday and you were literally here within 3 hours. I didn’t think we were going to make it to the hospital so close to having you in the car but we made it to a room and out you came. No pain relief for mumma the biggest whirlwind of my life it all happened so quickly. So perfect and so grateful for how it all went... Your daddy is also the best like wow so perfect I couldn't have a better partner. He is one special daddy you are a very lucky boy. My life and family is now complete and my heart is so full I can't even describe. I can't stop crying you are so beautiful I don't think this will ever sink in. I am the luckiest mummy on this earth."

Jess and her fiancé Dan Lawry got engaged last year after a whirlwind six months of dating. They announced they were expecting their first child in January, with Jess gushing about her excitement to "fall in love forever". She said: "Baby Lawry arriving 9th July 2019. So relieved I can finally reveal this news, it's been super hard to hide for months I've been a bit quiet dealing with sickness, tiredness, bad skin you know the rest. But the belly is growing and it's pretty much impossible to hide now. It definitely was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved! Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever... We already love you so much."

