Emma Willis returns to her wedding venue with her children - see photo

The week before their eleventh wedding anniversary, Matt and Emma Willis returned to the very place they got married – this time with their three young children. The happy couple said 'I do' at the Rushton Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire on 7 July 2008, and on Tuesday they enjoyed reliving the happy day with their family. Emma shared a lovely picture of her with their kids Isabelle, ten, Ace, seven, and three-year-old Trixie, walking in the hotel's grounds, and she wrote in the caption: "Early wedding anniversary night away where it all began. @rushtownhallhotelandspa love this place. Loving having the children here. Love you @mattjwillis."

Emma Willis with her three children at the very place she got married

Last year to mark a decade of marriage, Emma and Matt renewed their wedding vows, again at the Rushton Hall Hotel. The pair invited all their celebrity friends to help them celebrate their milestone anniversary, and encouraged the female guests to wear their wedding dress, or a bridesmaid dress, to the event. TV presenter Stephen Mulhern even conducted the ceremony. Those present included Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Fearne Cotton, and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. For one night only, Matt even got up on stage with McFly for a show-stopping performance at the reception.

Emma and Matt Willis got married on 7 July 2008

Emma has previously opened up to HELLO! about how she and Matt keep the romance alive, admitting that their date nights are often spontaneous. The TV star said: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"

Matt, meanwhile, managed to make Emma cry following a sweet romantic gesture on her birthday back in 2017. The Busted singer told HELLO!: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

