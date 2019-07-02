Andrea McLean praised for powerful message after talking to her daughter, 12 'Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes'

Andrea McLean shared a very powerful message with fans after being inspired by a surprising source. The Loose Women panellist was touched by American singer Miley Cyrus after watching her performance at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend. After Miley shared a story on stage about forcing herself to do things that "scare" her, Andrea admitted she could strongly relate to her message, and was even inspired to talk to her 12-year-old daughter Amy about what "being brave meant".

Sharing a video of Miley's speech on her Instagram page, Andrea gushed over the 26-year-old before writing her own powerful statement. She said: "Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes... They wear shiny PVC trousers, frighteningly high heels and enough bling to sink a ship. Every now and then you stumble across someone who articulates something WAY better than you ever could. And @mileycyrus has summed up in her own rock’n’roll way, the way I live my life - working hard, getting back up when I fall or am knocked down and doing things that scare the s**t out of me."

Miley inspired Andrea

Andrea continued: "Just this morning I had a chat with my 12- year-old about what being brave meant. I told her that it was easy to do things that don't scare you, but it takes real bravery to try things that you might fail at, and that I was proud of her for going on a stage in front of her classmates and us parents and performing for us, even though she was shaking with fear. I host a live TV show every day in front of millions of people every week, but there are days that I'm scared I won't get it right. And Miley performs in front of gazillions of people, even though she's scared she won't live up to people she admires.

What does being bave mean to you?

"It doesn’t matter who we are, what age we are or what we are doing, as Jack Canfield famously said 'Everything you want is on the other side of fear'. We are all scared. But isn't it a great feeling when you go ahead, try your hardest and do it anyway?"

Andrea's followers were thankful for her empowering sentiment, with one praising the 49-year-old for being the "perfect role model". They said: "Oh Andrea wot a powerful moment and message and I'm very much in awe of you, you're so strong and you don't even realise it!! You're the perfect role model for any girl or woman, you've been there done it and have the t. Shirt and you're still knocking it outta the park!!" While another added: "Such powerful words, truly inspired me to think differently."

