Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares unseen footage from early days together: 'I miss him'

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis may have been quite the thrill-seekers in the early days of their romance, as it turns out!

The model, 47, took to her social media page to share a glimpse of her life with the actor, 70, back in 2008, before they tied the knot the following year, and how she reflects on that period since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2022.

In the video above, Emma shares a look at visiting Magic Mountain's Viper with the Die Hard star all those years ago, with footage Bruce captured of the two screaming through the entire experience, and how she looked back on the memory after visiting with their daughters in the present.

© Instagram Emma Heming Willis shared footage of herself and Bruce Willis riding the Viper back in 2008

"I took the kids to Magic Mountain yesterday with friends. Our last ride was Viper and wow, I remembered it being a lot more fun than it actually was," she penned. "It did not age well."

"But the last time I rode it was with Bruce, back in 2008. And that time was FUN," Emma gushed. "I'm pretty sure you're not supposed to bring a camera on those rides, but I'm so glad he did. His commentary. His laugh. He always made everything fun. That was him, pure fun. I love him. And simply, I miss him being my ride companion."

Bruce and Emma share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Bruce was previously married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000, during which time they welcomed daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. Demi, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah still remain close with Bruce, and also share strong relationships with Emma, Mabel and Evelyn.