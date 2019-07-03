How to get radiant skin for your wedding day in 6 simple steps Get that beautiful bridal glow

All brides want to look their best on their wedding day, and while learning the best bridal makeup tips and tricks can help to cover any last-minute blemishes or imperfections, the most beautiful bridal glow comes from within. Get naturally radiant skin on your wedding day by following this simple six-step programme in the lead up to your big day, to ensure your face is glowing from the inside out…

Dedicate the same time and care to your skin preparations as your wedding preparations and both will be hassle-free and flawless. Try our six step plan for radiant skin for your wedding day and beyond.

1. Stick to a healthy eating plan

A busy schedule means you are more likely to rely on sugary or processed foods to keep you fuelled. Replace these with fruit and vegetables before the big day.

2. Drink plenty of water

Hydrate your skin from the inside and flush out nasty toxins. The recommended daily intake is between two and two and a half litres.

3. Relax!

It seems obvious but you wouldn't be the first bride to get wound up and stressed out with preparations. Take breaks from your busy schedule for a relaxing bath or treat yourself to a massage.

4. Exfoliate!

To achieve clear and glowing skin, exfoliating is a must. Give your pores a chance to breathe by removing dead cells and surface impurities.

5. Moisturise

Generously apply a good body moisturiser. Nourish your skin twice daily and you'll see elasticity improve. Pay special attention to tricky spots that are prone to dryness such as elbows, feet and hands.

6. Focus on your face

Give your face extra special attention. The three essential basics are a cleanser, toner and facial moisturiser. Opt for one that contains collagen to give added definition and that all-important bridal glow.

