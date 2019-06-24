﻿
33 ultimate wedding songs – from the ceremony to the first dance

Create the soundtrack to your big day

Chloe Best

Music plays an important role in any wedding day, helping to provide the soundtrack to special moments including the bridal procession, the newlyweds’ exit from the ceremony, and of course – the first dance. While everyone has their own musical tastes and ideas of what will get their guests up on the dancefloor, you can’t go wrong with these classics, from acts including Elton John, Stevie Wonder and The Beatles. Get wedding inspiration and discover some of the top wedding songs that are not only romantic, but also guaranteed crowd pleasers…

33 of the best wedding songs:

  1. Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered
  2. Bruno Mars - Marry You
  3. Elton John – Your Song
  4. Ray LaMontagne – You Are the Best Thing
  5. Adele – Make You Feel My Love
  6. Al Green – Let’s Stay Together
  7. The Beatles – All You Need is Love
  8. Frank Sinatra – The Way You Look Tonight
  9. Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling in Love With You
  10. Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud
  11. Jason Mraz – I’m Yours
  12. Elbow – One Day Like This
  13. Foo Fighters – Everlong
  14. John Legend – All of Me
  15. Madness – It Must Be Love
  16. Ellie Goulding – How Long Will I Love You
  17. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Can’t Take My Eyes Off You
  18. Christina Perri – A Thousand Years
  19. Beyoncé – Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)
  20. Tom Odell – Grow Old with Me
  21. Sixpence None The Richer – Kiss Me
  22. Lionel Richie and Diana Ross – Endless Love
  23. Marvin Gaye – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)
  24. Jack Johnson – Better Together
  25. Etta James – At Last
  26. Queen – Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  27. Ben Folds – The Luckiest
  28. The Beach Boys – God Only Knows
  29. The Temptations – My Girl
  30. Stevie Wonder – Isn’t She Lovely
  31. Louie Armstrong – What a Wonderful World
  32. Eric Clapton – Wonderful Tonight
  33. Hall and Oates – You Make My Dreams

