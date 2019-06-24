33 ultimate wedding songs – from the ceremony to the first dance Create the soundtrack to your big day

Music plays an important role in any wedding day, helping to provide the soundtrack to special moments including the bridal procession, the newlyweds’ exit from the ceremony, and of course – the first dance. While everyone has their own musical tastes and ideas of what will get their guests up on the dancefloor, you can’t go wrong with these classics, from acts including Elton John, Stevie Wonder and The Beatles. Get wedding inspiration and discover some of the top wedding songs that are not only romantic, but also guaranteed crowd pleasers…

33 of the best wedding songs:

Stevie Wonder – Signed, Sealed, Delivered Bruno Mars - Marry You Elton John – Your Song Ray LaMontagne – You Are the Best Thing Adele – Make You Feel My Love Al Green – Let’s Stay Together The Beatles – All You Need is Love Frank Sinatra – The Way You Look Tonight Elvis Presley – Can’t Help Falling in Love With You Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud Jason Mraz – I’m Yours Elbow – One Day Like This Foo Fighters – Everlong John Legend – All of Me Madness – It Must Be Love Ellie Goulding – How Long Will I Love You Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Can’t Take My Eyes Off You Christina Perri – A Thousand Years Beyoncé – Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) Tom Odell – Grow Old with Me Sixpence None The Richer – Kiss Me Lionel Richie and Diana Ross – Endless Love Marvin Gaye – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) Jack Johnson – Better Together Etta James – At Last Queen – Crazy Little Thing Called Love Ben Folds – The Luckiest The Beach Boys – God Only Knows The Temptations – My Girl Stevie Wonder – Isn’t She Lovely Louie Armstrong – What a Wonderful World Eric Clapton – Wonderful Tonight Hall and Oates – You Make My Dreams

