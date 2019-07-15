Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's luxurious Maldives honeymoon It’s a popular destination for celebrities…

What a way to start married life! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have jetted away to the Maldives for a luxurious and relaxing honeymoon at the idyllic Soneva Fushi – an island retreat that has long been a favourite of celebrities. The newlyweds have shared glimpses at their romantic getaway on Instagram, telling fans that it was "paradise".

The Game of Thrones star shared glimpses at the activities they had been enjoying together during their stay, including cycling around the island, dining on sushi together, and enjoying cocktails at the island’s overwater bar. "Such a magical place," she captioned the snaps.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been on honeymoon in the Maldives

Meanwhile, Joe told fans "I found happiness", as he shared photos of his new wife lounging at the beach bar, and strolling across the white sand beach, along with a video of himself going down a waterslide that runs into the sea from the island’s Out of the Blue bar.

GALLERY: 6 of the most romantic honeymoon resorts in the Maldives loved by celebs

The couple are yet to share any glimpses inside their villa, but they would have had their pick from idyllic beachfront residences on either the sunrise or sunset side of the island. According to the Soneva Fushi website, the sunrise side offers the most privacy, ideal for the celebrity honeymooners. Sophie and Joe could enjoy facilities including their own private swimming pool, gym and steam room in the accommodation which ranges from £1,138 to £22,345 per night, depending on the size of villa they have chosen.

The couple shared glimpses inside their romantic getaway on Instagram

The newlyweds aren’t the only celebrity couple to have gone on honeymoon at the retreat; Katy Perry and Russell Brand stayed there following their wedding in October 2010. David and Victoria Beckham are also fans of the five-star resort and are said to have visited on several occasions with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

MORE: Inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' beautiful French wedding venue

Sophie and Joe’s honeymoon follows their star-studded nuptials in France at the end of June, with the bride wearing a breath-taking Louis Vuitton wedding dress featuring a cut-out back, sheer sleeves and a full cascading skirt with floral embellishment.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.